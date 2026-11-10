Alice Huang, Chinese businesswoman tied to Nvidia CEO, went from finance to chips

BEIJING: Alice Huang built a career in Chinese finance before emerging in a very different arena: the global race for artificial-intelligence chips.

Known also as Huang Le, the Chinese businesswoman held senior roles at a Shanghai investment firm before becoming the controlling shareholder of Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed International, according to more than 30 publicly available financial records, corporate filings and company materials reviewed by Reuters.

Nvidia lists Megaspeed as an official cloud partner on its directory. Megaspeed attracted public attention in October 2025, when the New York Times reported the company was under US investigation over whether it was helping Chinese customers obtain advanced Nvidia chips subject to Washington's export controls.

Alice Huang has since been thrust into the spotlight because of her links with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The two are not related.

The New York Times reported last month that US authorities had concluded she was a Chinese intelligence asset who passed information to Beijing while developing a close relationship with the Nvidia CEO.

Reuters could not independently verify the intelligence allegation, which China has denied. Reuters could not determine Alice Huang's whereabouts to seek comment.

Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into reports that its CEO was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation, but said it had no reason to believe national security information or company trade secrets had been compromised.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the FBI was also looking into the matter, but he did not provide further details.

Without commenting directly on Alice Huang, Jensen Huang acknowledged on Sunday being unfaithful to his wife, but said he was committed to supporting US national security.