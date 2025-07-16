Nvidia's Jensen Huang says China's open-source AI a 'catalyst for progress'

BEIJING: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called China's open-source artificial intelligence a "catalyst for global progress" and hailed the country's innovation in the sector as he addressed an expo in Beijing on Wednesday (Jul 16).

Beijing is using this week's China International Supply Chain Expo as a forum to boost its image as the global defender of free trade - in contrast to the tariff chaos sparked by United States President Donald Trump.

Addressing the expo's opening ceremony, Huang - whose firm this week became the first to touch US$4 trillion in market value - hailed China's role in pioneering AI.

"China's open-source AI is a catalyst for global progress, giving every country and industry a chance to join the AI revolution," he said in a reference to Chinese AI startup DeepSeek.

"AI is transforming every industry, from scientific research and healthcare to energy, transportation and logistics," he said.

Huang praised China's "super-fast" innovation, powered by its "researchers, developers and entrepreneurs".

Nvidia announced on Tuesday that it will resume sales of its H20 AI chips to China after Washington pledged to remove licensing restrictions that had halted exports.

The California-based company produces some of the world's most advanced semiconductors but cannot ship its most cutting-edge chips to China due to concerns that Beijing could use them to enhance military capabilities.