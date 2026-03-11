Oil price volatility puts energy-dependent Asian economies at risk: Analysts

Asia’s heavy reliance on imported energy has left the region vulnerable to rising oil prices and potential supply disruptions triggered by the escalating conflict in Iran, economists warn.

Global oil markets have swung sharply in recent days as the United States-Israel war with Iran threw the oil-rich Gulf into turmoil, effectively shutting down the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices further tumbled on Wednesday (Mar 11) after a report said the International Energy Agency was considering the largest release of oil reserves in ​its history to calm soaring prices.

This came after both main crude contracts briefly soared above US$110 a barrel on Monday for the first time in four years, before plunging a day later when US President Donald Trump predicted the war with Iran could soon end.

Analysts say the sharp price movements – along with the risk of a sustained supply squeeze – could weigh on growth across Asia.

The narrow Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

About one-fifth of global oil supplies transit the strait, much of it destined for Asian markets, raising fears that prolonged disruptions to tanker traffic could strain regional energy security.