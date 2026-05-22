Pakistan’s balancing act in focus as PM Sharif heads to China
Analysts say Islamabad is seeking to strengthen ties with Beijing while navigating relations with the United States and Iran.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China is being closely watched as Islamabad seeks to balance relations with major global and regional powers at a time of growing geopolitical uncertainty.
The visit, which comes as Pakistan and China mark 75 years of diplomatic ties, is expected to focus on economic cooperation and progress on infrastructure projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Observers say the timing of the trip – scheduled from Saturday (May 23) to Tuesday – holds diplomatic significance beyond Pakistan-China relations as it comes shortly after visits to Beijing by United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month.
Sharif last visited China in September 2025, when both countries agreed to deepen cooperation across sectors including trade and infrastructure.
RAISING DIPLOMATIC PROFILE
Analysts say the upcoming visit reflects Islamabad’s broader foreign policy to strengthen relations with Beijing, while also raising Pakistan’s diplomatic profile on the global stage.
Pakistan and China have both called for de-escalation in the Middle East, where tensions have raised concerns over regional stability and energy security.
Islamabad has also increasingly positioned itself as a diplomatic intermediary between the US and Iran amid tensions involving the two countries, which escalated at the end of February.
“This is a very important year for (the) Pakistan-China relationship, and then in the context of the mediatory role which Pakistan is playing between (the) United States and Iran. So, we should expect something very important,” former Pakistani ambassador to Malaysia Shahid Kiani told CNA.
In March, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar travelled to Beijing, where both countries jointly proposed a five-point initiative aimed at restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and the wider Middle East region.
The visit also carries economic significance, as China and Pakistan depend heavily on oil and gas shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy route affected by instability linked to the Iran conflict.
Analysts warn that prolonged disruption in the strait could place additional pressure on Pakistan’s economy, which remains reliant on an International Monetary Fund bailout programme after a severe financial crisis.
TALKS ON ECONOMIC CORRIDOR EXPECTED
Discussions are also expected to focus on the CPEC, a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
The multi-billion-dollar initiative connects China’s northwestern Xinjiang region to Pakistan’s Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea through roads, railways and energy projects.
Analysts expect both countries to review the progress of ongoing projects.
Observers say Chinese financial support, including debt rollovers and investment under the CPEC, has remained important for Pakistan as it works to stabilise its economy.
Former Pakistani additional foreign secretary for the Middle East Naela Chohan said cooperation between both countries has remained strong.
“Pakistan and China have been working together, and China has always been very supportive of Pakistan,” she said.
“And at this moment I think we (government) have to review the implementation of those (CPEC) agreements and how we can make it better.”