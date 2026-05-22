Pakistan’s balancing act in focus as PM Sharif heads to China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China is being closely watched as Islamabad seeks to balance relations with major global and regional powers at a time of growing geopolitical uncertainty.

The visit, which comes as Pakistan and China mark 75 years of diplomatic ties, is expected to focus on economic cooperation and progress on infrastructure projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Observers say the timing of the trip – scheduled from Saturday (May 23) to Tuesday – holds diplomatic significance beyond Pakistan-China relations as it comes shortly after visits to Beijing by United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month.

Sharif last visited China in September 2025, when both countries agreed to deepen cooperation across sectors including trade and infrastructure.