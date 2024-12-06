Paraguay kicks out a visiting Chinese envoy for urging its lawmakers to turn their backs on Taiwan

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay: Paraguay on Thursday (Dec 5) kicked out a Chinese envoy for allegedly interfering in its domestic affairs and urging the South American nation to break off ties and long friendship with Taiwan. The Chinese diplomat was given 24 hours to leave the country.

In a curt statement, Paraguay's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had revoked the visa of Xu Wei, a senior Chinese envoy to Latin America who was in Paraguay for an annual UNESCO meeting, declaring him persona non grata “over interference in internal affairs".

The day before, Xu skipped the UNESCO session and instead turned up at Congress in Paraguay's capital of Asunción, where he caused a diplomatic stir by calling on Paraguay to ditch Taiwan, the self-governing democratic island of 23 million people that China claims as its territory.

Paraguay is the only nation in South America and one of just 12 worldwide that recognises Taiwan as a country. The Paraguayan government has stayed firm in its commitment – even as Beijing ramps up its lobbying of foreign counterparts to stop recognising the island.