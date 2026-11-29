MANILA: The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday (Nov 29) accused China of conducting illegal marine scientific research within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off the country's northern coast.

The coast guard said in a statement it deployed an aircraft on Saturday to challenge the Chinese research vessel Tan Suo Er Hao operating off Ilocos Norte province without authorization from the Philippine government.

The vessel was monitored about 49 nautical miles northwest of Burgos town and did not respond to multiple radio challenges.

The coast guard said it has also deployed a vessel to challenge the ship while it remains within the Philippines' EEZ.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it had received no application for marine scientific research involving the vessel, the coast guard said.

Tan Suo Er Hao, a deep-sea research vessel operated by the Chinese Academy of Sciences that serves as a mothership for manned and unmanned submersibles, entered the Philippines' EEZ on Nov 26 after departing Sanya, Hainan in China, it added.

The same research ship was also monitored in northern Philippine waters in May and December 2025, including in Batanes province near Taiwan in April this year

China is "becoming emboldened" in conducting illegal marine scientific research in Philippine waters, the coast guard said, adding that such deep-sea surveys are a concern not only for the Philippines but also for the international community.

Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and Philippine law, marine scientific research in the Philippines requires government consent.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.