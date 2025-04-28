Philippines denies 'irresponsible' Chinese report on disputed reef

MANILA: The Philippines on Monday (Apr 28) slammed an "irresponsible" Chinese state media report claiming a disputed reef in the South China Sea was under Beijing's control, saying the status quo was unchanged.

The Sandy Cay reef lies near Thitu Island, or Pag-asa, where the Philippines stations troops and maintains a coast guard monitoring base.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said on Saturday that the country's coast guard had "implemented maritime control" over Tiexian Reef, part of Sandy Cay, in mid-April.

The Philippines and China have been engaged in months of confrontations over the South China Sea, which Beijing claims nearly in its entirety despite an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

"There is no truth whatsoever to the claim of the China Coast Guard that the (Sandy Cay sandbanks) have been seized," National Security Council spokesman Jonathan Malaya said at a press conference.

"It's in the interest of the People's Republic of China to use the information space to intimidate and harass," he said, calling the Sandy Cay report a "made-up" story that had been "irresponsible" to disseminate.