'Pokemon airport' opens to help Japanese quake-hit region

TOKYO: An airport in a remote Japanese region hit by a deadly earthquake in 2024 was given a new look on Tuesday (Jul 7), temporarily nicknamed after the Pokemon universe, and its lobby adorned with a floating Pikachu on a plane-shaped balloon.

The Noto Peninsula has faced a decline in tourists since the powerful 7.5-magnitude quake on New Year's Day two years ago that claimed over 700 lives.

On Tuesday, a life-size Pikachu mascot dressed as a pilot joined officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially nickname the local facility "Noto Satoyama Pokemon With You Airport" and welcome visitors.

More than 100 Pokemon characters are displayed across the airport, including the lobby wall.

The name will be used for three years, according to the Pokemon With You Foundation.

Public broadcaster NHK reported in February that the number of visitors who stay overnight in the region remains at just over 30 per cent of pre-quake levels.