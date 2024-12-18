Xi Jinping visits Macao to mark 25 years of Chinese rule

MACAO: China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Macao on Wednesday (Dec 18) to mark a quarter century of Beijing's rule over the former Portuguese enclave, and is likely during his three-day visit to urge further diversification from its casino industry.

Xi's trip to the world's biggest gambling hub is his third as president, during which he will attend the inauguration of the territory's new chief executive, elected in October. Xi last visited in 2019 when anti-government protests were rocking the neighbouring financial hub of Hong Kong.

A special administrative region of China, Macao is the only place in the country where gambling is legal, and its economy is heavily dependent on the casino industry, which contributes about 80 per cent of regional tax revenue.

Located on China's southern coast, Macao returned to Chinese rule on Dec 20, 1999, governed under the same "one country, two systems" formula as Hong Kong.

Beijing has consistently praised Macao for its loyalty and stability, with more than half of its 700,000 population immigrating from China in recent decades.

The city was on high security ahead of Xi's arrival on Wednesday, with several roads closed and Macao's light rapid transit operator announcing the temporary closure of a key section.

Xi, who was greeted at Macao's airport by dozens of cheering school children waving yellow and red flowers and lion dancers, said Macao was the "jewel of the motherland".

"I have always been concerned about the development of this place and the well-being of all its residents," he told the crowd, which included senior government officials and Macao's current leader Ho Iat Seng.

"In the next few days, I will take a walk, have a look, and have extensive and in-depth exchanges with friends from all walks of life to discuss Macao's development plans."

Since he took office in 2013, Xi has called for the Macanese economy's "appropriate diversification and sustainable development", including casinos and the flow of funds across borders within a sweeping anti-corruption drive. The move has throttled gambling revenues from the high-roller VIP sector.