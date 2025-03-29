Rallies grow in South Korea as court weighs president's fate

SEOUL: Hundreds of thousands of South Koreans rallied for and against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday as protests grow while the country's Constitutional Court weighs whether to dismiss him.

Yoon was impeached by lawmakers over his disastrous Dec 3 declaration of martial law, and the court last month held weeks of tense impeachment hearings to determine whether to officially remove him from office.

The wait has only emboldened rival camps to hit the streets in greater numbers every weekend.

On Saturday main streets through central Seoul were filled with protesters for and against Yoon carrying political signs and waving flags despite the cold weather.

"The people are overwhelmed with fatigue and frustration as... the ongoing crises remain unresolved," said Lee Han-sol, 34, who was protesting for Yoon's dismissal.

"The ongoing delays have led to a growing sense of scepticism."