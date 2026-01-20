Tourists hit record in Japan, despite plunge from China

TOKYO: A record number of tourists flocked to Japan last year, officials said Tuesday (Jan 20), despite a steep fall in Chinese visitors in December as a diplomatic row between Beijing and Tokyo rumbled on.

The country logged 42.7 million tourist arrivals in 2025, according to the transport ministry, topping 2024's record of nearly 37 million as the weak yen boosted the appeal of the "bucket list" destination.

However, the number of tourists from China last month dropped about 45 per cent from a year earlier to around 330,000.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's suggestion in November that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan triggered a sharp diplomatic backlash from China, which then urged its citizens to avoid travelling to Japan.

Tuesday's announcement showed the warning has had an impact on visitor numbers.