Rice prices double as Japan's core inflation hits 3.7%

TOKYO: Japan's core inflation rate accelerated to 3.7 per cent in May, official data showed on Friday (Jun 20), posing a threat to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's leadership ahead of July elections.

Rice prices were more than twice as high as they were a year previously, despite the government releasing its emergency stockpile of the staple grain.

Frustration over inflation threatens to deal a blow to Ishiba's ruling Liberal Democratic Party next month, when an election for parliament's upper house is due.

Friday's data, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, beat market expectations and was up from the 3.5 per cent year-on-year rise logged in April.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Prices rose for a variety of food products, including non-fresh items, ranging from coffee to chocolate.

Electricity bills were 11.3 per cent more expensive, and gas fees rose 5.4 per cent.

Ishiba has pledged cash handouts of 20,000 yen (US$139) for every citizen – doubling it for children – to help households combat inflation ahead of the July elections.

The race is crucial to Ishiba after public support for his government tumbled to its lowest level since he took office in October, which observers say was partly caused by a surge in inflation and soaring rice costs.