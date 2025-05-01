Russia may have helped North Korea with new warship, Seoul says

SEOUL: North Korea's newly unveiled warship could have involved Russian help, South Korea's military said on Thursday (May 1) while cautioning it was still conducting "a more detailed analysis".

Pyongyang recently unveiled a 4,535-tonne destroyer-class vessel named Choe Hyon that some analysts said could be equipped with short-range tactical nuclear missiles.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) spokesperson Lee Sung-jun told reporters in South Korea that Russia may have given help with the warship.

"Looking at the weapons and equipment that were revealed, we believe that there is a possibility that they received technology, funds or assistance from Russia," Lee said.

"We are conducting a more detailed analysis."

North Korea confirmed on Monday for the first time it had deployed troops to Russia to support Moscow in its war in Ukraine.

The two countries also announced this week that they had started building the first road bridge linking the two neighbours.