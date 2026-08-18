Russia summons Japan ambassador over disputed islands row

MOSCOW: Japan's ambassador to Moscow was expected to respond on Tuesday (Aug 18) to Russia's summons over a row about disputed islands visited by President Vladimir Putin for the first time last week.

Bilateral relations have long been dogged by the Kuril islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories and seized in 1945 by the Soviet Union, which then expelled the Japanese population.

Putin, 73, visited the territories last Thursday, prompting Japan to summon Russia's ambassador in protest.

It was the first trip there by a Russian president since Dmitry Medvedev in 2010, who served as head of state from 2008-12 while Putin was prime minister.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the islands "are an inherent part of Japan's territory, both historically and under international law."

Moscow said Monday it had summoned the Japanese envoy, Akira Muto, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying that Tokyo had "crossed the line of decency".

Muto did not immediately accede to the summons however.

"We were told either that he was not in Moscow or that he was unwell. We did not quite understand the situation," Lavrov said.