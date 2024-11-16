S. Korea, China leaders hold rare meeting, pledge cooperation

LIMA: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday (Nov 15) called for greater cooperation with Beijing on "regional peace and stability," having met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in person for the first time in two years, the Yonhap news agency reported.

China is a key ally of North Korea, with whom Seoul remains technically at war and whose leader Kim Jong Un has engaged in escalatory rhetoric and military posturing this year.

"I hope that our two nations will cooperate to promote stability and peace in the region in response to North Korea's repeated provocations, the war in Ukraine and military cooperation between Russia and North Korea," Yonhap quoted Yoon as saying.