'Japanese First' party emerges as election force with tough immigration talk

TOKYO: The fringe far-right Sanseito party emerged as one of the biggest winners in Japan's Upper House election on Sunday (Jul 20), gaining support with warnings of a "silent invasion" of immigrants, and pledges for tax cuts and welfare spending.

Birthed on YouTube during the COVID-19 pandemic spreading conspiracy theories about vaccinations and a cabal of global elites, the party broke into mainstream politics with its "Japanese First" campaign.

The party won 14 seats, adding to the single lawmaker it secured in the 248-seat chamber three years ago. It has only three seats in the more powerful lower house.

"The phrase Japanese First was meant to express rebuilding Japanese people's livelihoods by resisting globalism. I am not saying that we should completely ban foreigners or that every foreigner should get out of Japan," Sohei Kamiya, the party's 47-year-old leader, said in an interview with local broadcaster Nippon Television after the election.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito lost their majority in the upper house, leaving them further beholden to opposition support following a lower house defeat in October.

"Sanseito has become the talk of the town, and particularly here in America, because of the whole populist and anti-foreign sentiment. It's more of a weakness of the LDP and Ishiba than anything else," said Joshua Walker, head of the US non-profit Japan Society.

In polling ahead of Sunday's election, 29 per cent of voters told NHK that social security and a declining birthrate were their biggest concern. A total of 28 per cent said they worried about rising rice prices, which have doubled in the past year. Immigration was in joint fifth place with 7 per cent of respondents pointing to it.

"We were criticised as being xenophobic and discriminatory. The public came to understand that the media was wrong and Sanseito was right," Kamiya said.