Second Taiwanese volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine

TAIPEI: A second Taiwanese volunteer fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers against Russia has been killed, Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Sunday (Nov 3).

The man was a member of Ukraine's military legion of foreign fighters, the foreign ministry said in a statement, expressing condolences to his family, who did not want him publicly identified.

The ministry said they received reports of the man's death on Saturday and Taiwan's representative office in Poland verified it with Ukraine's International Legion.

No other details were released.

At the start of the invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy openly invited foreigners to his country to join an "international legion" that would fight side-by-side with Ukrainians against the Russians.

Taiwanese media identified the man as Wu Chung-ta and said he returned to Ukraine in July after recovering from a leg injury.

Wu told local media before he left for the second time that his family supported his decision to go fight.

Taiwanese legislator Puma Shen, who is a member of the parliament's defence committee, told AFP there were currently "five to six" Taiwanese fighters in Ukraine.

The first Taiwanese volunteer fighter to die on the battlefield in Ukraine was in November 2022.