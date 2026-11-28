Seoul's spy agency told AFP Saturday it was "keeping a close eye on various developments", when asked about the report.



Seoul's presidential office said Xi did not mention what was described by the KBS report, adding that the administration "is closely monitoring developments in North Korea-China relations".



Despite long-running UN sanctions, North Korea has enshrined its status as a nuclear-armed state in law, with its regime repeatedly declaring its atomic arsenal permanent and irreversible.



Kim has ignored repeated overtures for talks from US President Donald Trump, who has said a meeting was "up to" China's Xi.



Experts say Pyongyang is effectively demanding US recognition as a nuclear-armed state as a precondition for talks -- a concession they say would pose complex diplomatic and security challenges for Washington, a key ally of Seoul.



A visit to China could give Kim an opportunity to discuss with Xi the outcome of the recent US-China talks and trilateral summit involving Russia, another key ally of Pyongyang, experts say.