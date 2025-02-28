Seoul says North Korea has deployed more troops to Russia

"BRUTAL" FIGHTING

"This is, I think, a wake-up call for everyone globally to understand that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific has never been more directly linked than it is today," Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesman said in response to the reports.



"We don't think that the reaction of the international community has been sufficient," spokesman Georgiy Tykhy told reporters, including AFP.



Ukraine has previously said it had captured or killed several North Korean soldiers in Kursk.



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also released footage of interrogations with what he said were North Korean prisoners captured by the Ukrainian army there.



Seoul's Chosun Ilbo newspaper also published an interview this month with a North Korean soldier who described "brutal" fighting on the frontline.