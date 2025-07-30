Logo
Shanghai police bust gang selling counterfeit Labubu toys
A giant Labubu figure is seen as people visit the newly-opened Pop Mart store selling Labubu toys at a shopping mall in Berlin on Jul 25, 2025. (File photo: AFP/Tobias Schwarz)

30 Jul 2025 06:49PM (Updated: 30 Jul 2025 06:59PM)
SHANGHAI: Police in Shanghai busted a gang making and selling fake Labubus this month, detaining eight people and 5,000 counterfeit toys worth US$1.7 million, local state-owned media reported.

Made by Beijing-based toymaker Pop Mart, Labubu dolls have become a must-have item internationally, adorning the handbags of celebrities such as Rihanna and Dua Lipa.

The furry, fanged creatures, which typically sell for around US$40, are released in limited quantities and have caused frenzies at stores around the world.

Knock-offs - many of which are also made in China - have flooded online platforms, dubbed "Lafufus" by social media users.

The Shanghai bust in early July uncovered 12 million yuan (US$1.7 million) worth of fake Pop Mart toys, state-run Shanghai Daily reported on late Tuesday (Jul 29).

Pop Mart notified police when a customer reported that one purchased online was in fact fake.

This led to the discovery of an online store that sold fans, speakers and gaming consoles - but was also a front for selling the counterfeits.

Police raided a warehouse, detaining eight people and the 5,000 toys, complete with forged trademarks and fake anti-counterfeit stickers, the report said.

It is not the first time the fluffy monsters have been associated with crime.

In Singapore, CCTV footage captured a family stealing Labubu dolls from a claw machine last year, according to online media outlet AsiaOne.

And in June, burglars broke into a store in California and took several Labubu dolls along with electronics and other valuables, US news outlet ABC reported.

Source: AFP/dc

Labubu toys POP MART
