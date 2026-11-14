From Philippine pineapples to French cosmetics: What’s still on China’s shopping list?

Goodfarmer has attended all nine editions of the annual Shanghai trade fair, betting on China’s appetite for imported fruit.

This year's edition, which ran from Nov 5 to 10, drew a record 4,142 overseas companies from 148 countries and regions, according to organisers. More than 2,000 of these businesses exhibited at the CIIE for the first time.

That appetite has held up even as Chinese consumers tighten their belts elsewhere, Wu said.

“People aren’t really buying luxury goods now, but with some premium fruit, they feel that the bar isn’t that high - and are still very willing to try it,” Wu added.

Goodfarmer’s fruit business has grown by more than 20 per cent this year, Wu said - with its products sold in about 55,000 stores across China.

Its latest addition, bananas from Peru, took just five months to gain entry into the country and are expected to reach stores around Chinese New Year, according to Wu.

Organic Peruvian blueberries, which the company began importing last year, followed five years of talks between the two countries, she added.