China's first Legoland opens to tourists in Shanghai

SHANGHAI: Thousands of local tourists poured into China's first Legoland as it opened its gates in Shanghai on Saturday (Jul 5), the latest theme park hoping to capitalise on a domestic tourism boom.

The Chinese branch of the British-owned theme park franchise is the biggest Legoland in the world.

It drew in early customers who flocked to attractions including a miniature train ride and a dragon-themed rollercoaster.

"I personally love to play with Lego blocks and we have many sets at home ... so I wanted to come to Legoland at the earliest opportunity," said Shi, a 35-year-old resident of nearby city Hangzhou, who was visiting the park with his wife and child.