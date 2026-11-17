SHENZHEN: China's freewheeling tech capital of Shenzhen has embraced an unusual quiet as it prepares to host world leaders this week, with car horns banned, delivery drones grounded and residents urged to leave vehicles at home.

The meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which Presidents Donald Trump of the US and Vladimir Putin of Russia will attend, is a chance for Shenzhen to show off its transformation from an agricultural backwater into the high-tech - and orderly, officials hope to show - city it is today.

More than 1.5 million local car owners have pledged to stay off the roads in exchange for APEC car stickers and, if they keep their word, transit cards worth up to 100 yuan (US$15).

From Tuesday (Nov 17), cars with out-of-town plates will be barred from most city districts during the day, Shenzhen traffic police said.

Even the city's ubiquitous e-bike riders have been asked to dismount in return for discounts on insurance, while parked bikes are being removed from main streets.

Many downtown areas have been spruced up for the summit.