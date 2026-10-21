Deadline for change: How APEC is accelerating Shenzhen's makeover - and what could last

SHENZHEN: When Briton Sophie Spencer-Beeley moved to Shenzhen from England’s West Midlands five years ago for work, even something as simple as choosing a restaurant could be difficult.

The problem was not a lack of options, but finding reliable information in English.

“It’s not easy to find information about the city,” the 28-year-old marketing specialist told CNA. “Most information is on Chinese sites in Chinese, and a lot of the information on Western sites is quite outdated.”