China's foreign minister urges Japan counterpart to deal with boy's fatal stabbing 'calmly'

BEIJING: China's top diplomat Wang Yi told his Japanese counterpart that he hoped Tokyo would handle the fatal stabbing of a schoolboy in the southern city of Shenzhen "calmly and rationally", China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday (Sep 24).

After the attack last week in the southern Chinese city, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida demanded an explanation and urged Beijing to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens.

The boy, reportedly 10 years old, was stabbed on his way to a Japanese school. Beijing's foreign ministry said that one of his parents was Japanese and the other Chinese.

Wang met Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa during a visit to New York. He told her that China would investigate and handle the case "in accordance with the law".

"Japan should view this calmly and rationally and avoid politicising or escalating the issue," Wang said, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Beijing "will as always safeguard the safety of all foreign citizens in China", he added.