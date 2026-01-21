Japan court sentences ex-PM Abe's killer to life in prison

TOKYO: The gunman charged with killing Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was found guilty and jailed for life on Wednesday (Jan 21), more than three years after the broad-daylight assassination shocked the world.

The shooting forced a reckoning in a country with little experience of gun violence, and ignited scrutiny of alleged ties between prominent conservative lawmakers and a secretive sect, the Unification Church.

Judge Shinichi Tanaka handed down the sentence at a court in the city of Nara.

A queue of people waited on Wednesday morning to get tickets to enter the courtroom, highlighting intense public interest in the trial.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, was arrested on the spot in July 2022 after fatally firing at Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a homemade gun.

As the trial opened in October, Yamagami admitted to murder. He contested some of the other charges he had faced, media reports said.

Under Japan's legal system, a trial continues even if a defendant admits guilt.

Manabu Kawashima, a logistics worker who was waiting outside the court, said he wanted "to know the truth about Yamagami".

"What happened to former prime minister Abe was the incident of the century. And I liked him while he was alive. His death was shocking," the 31-year-old told AFP.

"I'm here because I wanted to know about the man who killed someone I cared about."

Another man outside the court held a banner urging the judge to take Yamagami's difficult life circumstances "into the fullest consideration".