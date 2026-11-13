Singapore firms cash in on Chinese consumers’ appetite for experiences

SHANGHAI: Performers soar through the air, executing acrobatic stunts and dance routines, as diners tuck into an eight-course meal during a spectacle that blends gastronomy with theatrical flair.

At Xuyan, an immersive dinner theatre in Shanghai, guests are transported back to China’s Tang dynasty, complete with imperial-inspired costumes they can don before taking their seats.

A dress-up package costs S$55 (US$43), on top of seats that can go for as much as S$133.

Despite the price tag, securing a ticket is not easy, with reservations booked six to seven months in advance.

Xuyan is located within Raffles City The Bund, a shopping mall operated by Singapore property developer CapitaLand.

The dining venue is one example of how malls in China are turning to unique experiences to draw shoppers.

Mr Ervin Yeo, CEO of commercial management at CapitaLand Investment, said that with online retail so prevalent in China, malls must work harder to entice shoppers by offering innovative concepts.