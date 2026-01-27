Snow leopard lunges at tourist in Xinjiang ski area after she gets close for a photo

A tourist was injured in a rare attack by a snow leopard at a popular skiing destination in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, prompting the authorities there to step up safety patrols and public education efforts.

The incident took place at around 7pm last Friday (Jan 23) in the Talat village area of Koktokay Township, China's English news site Global Times reported.

Videos circulating on social media showed a snow leopard standing near a person in a purple ski suit lying face down in the snow.

Subsequent footage showed the injured person being helped away by several people, with blood visible on the clothing around the neck and helmet.

Media outlet China.com reported that on her way back to the hotel, the tourist had earlier spotted the snow leopard and tried to take photographs of it.

Despite repeated warnings from fellow tourists, she allegedly moved closer to get a clearer shot, approaching to within about three metres of the animal.

After she purportedly tried to touch the snow leopard, the animal lunged, biting her in the face and causing her to fall. Her ski instructor later intervened, driving the snow leopard away.

The woman was taken to the Fuyun County People's Hospital for treatment and is in a stable condition, Global Times reported.

China.com reported that earlier snow leopard sightings in the Baoshigou area on Jan 17 and 21 had led the authorities to advise tourists to remain in vehicles, avoid approaching the animals and not walk alone. The area lies along the main route to the Koktokay International Ski Resort.

In a statement posted on WeChat, the Fuyun County Forestry and Grassland Bureau, as well as the county's culture and tourism authorities, confirmed the incident and said that safety patrols and protective measures in the area have since been intensified.

The officials also urged residents and visitors to remain vigilant, keep a safe distance from wildlife and report sightings to the police to ensure public safety.