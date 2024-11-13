South Korean actor Song Jae-rim dies at the age of 39

SINGAPORE: South Korean actor Song Jae-rim, known for starring in K-drama The Moon Embracing the Sun, has died at the age of 39.

According to South Korean media reports, police said Song was found dead at his home by a friend, who had plans to have lunch with the actor, on Tuesday (Nov 12) afternoon.

The police added that there were no signs of foul play, with a suicide note found at Song's home.

Song's funeral will be held on Thursday at Yeouido St Mary's Hospital in Seoul, South Korean media reported.

Song began his acting career with a role in the 2009 film Actresses. He then gained popularity for his portrayal of a bodyguard in The Moon Embracing the Sun in 2012.

He also appeared in the television series Secret Garden, Two Weeks, and Cool Guys, Hot Ramen.