East Asia

South Korean actor Song Jae-rim dies at the age of 39
South Korean actor Song Jae-rim has died at the age of 39.

13 Nov 2024 12:10AM
SINGAPORE: South Korean actor Song Jae-rim, known for starring in K-drama The Moon Embracing the Sun, has died at the age of 39.

According to South Korean media reports, police said Song was found dead at his home by a friend, who had plans to have lunch with the actor, on Tuesday (Nov 12) afternoon.

The police added that there were no signs of foul play, with a suicide note found at Song's home.

Song's funeral will be held on Thursday at Yeouido St Mary's Hospital in Seoul, South Korean media reported.

Song began his acting career with a role in the 2009 film Actresses. He then gained popularity for his portrayal of a bodyguard in The Moon Embracing the Sun in 2012.

He also appeared in the television series Secret Garden, Two Weeks, and Cool Guys, Hot Ramen.

Where to get help:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.

Source: CNA/rc(kg)

