South Korea's Acting President Han Duck-soo impeached

SEOUL: A majority of South Korea's parliament voted on Friday (Dec 27) to impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo, intensifying a political crisis in the country.

Prime Minister Han has been acting president since President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached on Dec 14 over his short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec 3, and his presidential powers were suspended.

After Han's impeachment, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok is next in line to assume the acting presidency, according to South Korean law.

There had been disagreement between the ruling and opposition parties, as well as some constitutional scholars, over whether a simple majority or a two-thirds vote is needed to impeach the acting president.

However, parliament Speaker Woo Won-shik said only a simple majority of 151 votes was needed to impeach Han.

Lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party protested the announcement and left the chamber.

The opposition, which has majority control of parliament with 192 lawmakers, all voted to impeach the acting president.

Following the vote, Han said he respected parliament's decision and would step aside to avoid more chaos.