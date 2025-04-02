South Korea's acting president urges calm, tighter security ahead of impeachment ruling

SEOUL: South Korea's interim leader called on the nation on Wednesday (Apr 2) to calmly accept the decision from the Constitutional Court on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, as police ramped up security around the court ahead of the ruling on Apr 4.

At a ministerial meeting on safety ahead of the historic ruling, acting President Han Duck-soo said he "strongly asked" politicians not to make any comments that could incite violence.

"The government will not tolerate any illegal or violent acts. No matter what decision is made, we must accept the results calmly based on the rule of law," Han said.

"If we can become one again with your strength and wisdom, we can overcome this crisis of confusion and conflicts," he said.

The Constitutional Court, which is reviewing Yoon's impeachment over the shock martial law order, said it will announce its decision on whether to remove him from office permanently or reinstate him on Apr 4.

Yoon was impeached by parliament on Dec 14 after being accused of violating his constitutional duty by declaring martial law in early December with no justifiable grounds.

If the court rules to oust him, a new presidential election must be held within 60 days.