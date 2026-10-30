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South Korea seeks criminal charges, 3-year exam ban for cheating with AI glasses
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East Asia

South Korea seeks criminal charges, 3-year exam ban for cheating with AI glasses

Authorities are stepping up efforts to tackle cheating involving the devices following a series of incidents this year.

South Korea seeks criminal charges, 3-year exam ban for cheating with AI glasses
Wearing AI-powered glasses to cheat in examinations may soon come with harsher consequences in South Korea. (Photo: Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)
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30 Oct 2026 10:28AM
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SEOUL: South Korea is moving to impose tougher penalties on students caught using artificial intelligence (AI) smart glasses to cheat in its national college entrance examination, including possible criminal prosecution and a three-year ban from retaking the test.

The Ministry of Education announced the measures on Thursday (Oct 29), ahead of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) in November.

Under the proposed changes, students caught cheating with AI-powered glasses could be barred from taking the CSAT for three years, up from the current one-year suspension.

“The strict response policy, including criminal punishment for smart glass cheating and extended disqualification periods, will be uniformly applied not only to the CSAT but also to university-specific exams starting this year,” the ministry said in a statement.

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Offenders could also be referred to police for possible criminal prosecution on charges including obstruction of official duties by fraudulent means and business interference, the ministry said.

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AI-powered smart glasses have emerged as a challenge for South Korean authorities following a series of cheating incidents involving the devices this year.

Five cases were reported between May and June, according to South Korean media reports.

In one case, a candidate was seen pressing a button on a pair of glasses, causing a blue display to appear on the lens.

All five candidates were penalised for cheating, with three referred to prosecutors.

Two suspected cheating attempts involving smart glasses were also reported at the University of Seoul and Yonsei University in October.

A man tries out AI smart glasses at an AI exhibition in Shanghai. (Photo: AP/Andy Wong)

The ministry added AI smart glasses to its list of prohibited examination items in July.

To further strengthen enforcement, South Korean authorities will deploy 1,312 designated inspectors across CSAT examination centres nationwide this year, with one assigned to each site.

Inspectors will receive training to help identify smart glasses and assist examination supervisors in handling suspected cheating cases, the ministry said, adding that it was also exploring the use of radio-frequency detectors to help identify unauthorised electronic devices.

A rapid-response system involving regional education offices and the ministry will also be established to handle cases where the devices are difficult to identify.

Source: CNA/ht(as)

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South Korea artificial intelligence AI AI adoption
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