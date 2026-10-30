South Korea seeks criminal charges, 3-year exam ban for cheating with AI glasses

SEOUL: South Korea is moving to impose tougher penalties on students caught using artificial intelligence (AI) smart glasses to cheat in its national college entrance examination, including possible criminal prosecution and a three-year ban from retaking the test.

The Ministry of Education announced the measures on Thursday (Oct 29), ahead of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) in November.

Under the proposed changes, students caught cheating with AI-powered glasses could be barred from taking the CSAT for three years, up from the current one-year suspension.

“The strict response policy, including criminal punishment for smart glass cheating and extended disqualification periods, will be uniformly applied not only to the CSAT but also to university-specific exams starting this year,” the ministry said in a statement.

Offenders could also be referred to police for possible criminal prosecution on charges including obstruction of official duties by fraudulent means and business interference, the ministry said.