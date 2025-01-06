South Korea investigators seek to extend arrest deadline for impeached president

SEOUL: South Korean investigators trying to arrest suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol have asked for an extension to the warrant that expires Monday (Jan 6), with the embattled leader holed up in his residence.

The former star prosecutor has defiantly refused questioning three times before a failed arrest attempt saw hundreds of protective guards block investigators trying to detain him over a bungled martial law decree last month.

Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) said Monday they will ask for an extension to a warrant due to expire at the end of Monday.

"The validity of the warrant expires today. We plan to request an extension from the court today," said Lee Jae-seung, deputy director of the CIO in a briefing to reporters.

He added they had asked for the police's help to detain Yoon because of the difficulties investigators had faced, and would consult them on the timing of the warrant extension. Police have yet to accept the request.

Last week, a tense, hours-long standoff with hundreds of security forces forced investigators into a U-turn over security fears.