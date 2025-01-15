South Korean investigators make fresh push to arrest impeached President Yoon

SEOUL: South Korean authorities investigating impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attempted to enter his residence before dawn on Wednesday (Jan 15) in a new bid to arrest him over insurrection accusations related to his Dec 3 martial law declaration.

Video footage showed hundreds of police officers marching up the road leading to his hillside villa, where he has been holed up for weeks guarded by a small army of personal security.

The officers, some carrying ladders and wire cutters, had earlier pushed through a crowd of Yoon's supporters gathered nearby. A previous arrest attempt on Jan 3 failed after a six-hour standoff between investigators and Yoon's presidential security agents and military guards.

Yoon's lawyers have argued the attempts to arrest him are illegal and designed to publicly humiliate him.