South Korea asks North to alert before releasing dam water

SEOUL: South Korea's unification ministry on Friday (Jun 27) requested North Korea give prior notice when releasing water from a dam across the border, with Seoul citing humanitarian grounds.

Isolated and impoverished, North Korea is especially vulnerable to natural disasters and has taken measures to prevent flooding - including releasing water from a dam near its southern border, which has raised safety and flooding concerns in South Korea.

According to Seoul's unification ministry, which oversees its relations with the North, six South Koreans died in 2009 after Pyongyang released water without prior notice.

The issue is "directly related to the safety of our citizens living in border areas", Chang Yoon-jeong, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, told reporters.

"Joint response to natural disasters is a humanitarian issue, and the South and the North have agreed several times to cooperate to prevent flood damage," she said.

"Accordingly, we request that the North notify us in advance when releasing water from the dam on humanitarian grounds in order to prevent flood damage in the border area ... during the rainy season."