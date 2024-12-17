South Korean authorities fail to raid presidential office again: Report

This would be the second time authorities have tried and failed to raid the presidential office over the declaration of martial law that was reversed within hours after a standoff with parliament. An attempt on Dec 11 ended without entry, but the presidential office voluntarily submitted some data.

The presidential office's security service said it would express its position on Wednesday concerning cooperation with raids, Yonhap reported.

The police and the presidential office did not have an immediate comment on Tuesday. The CIO declined to comment.

Since his last public remarks shortly after he was impeached by parliament in a vote on Saturday, Yoon has kept a low profile and authorities and the Constitutional Court have not been able to contact or summon him, according to the court and officials.

Yoon has been putting together legal teams to defend himself against accusations of insurrection and in the Constitutional Court case which will decide whether to remove him from office or restore his powers.

Seok Dong-hyun, a lawyer and an ex-prosecutor who helps Yoon, told reporters on Tuesday that the president's declaration of martial law did not constitute insurrection, Yonhap reported.

Yoon would also "confidently express his position in the (Constitutional) Court", Yonhap cited Seok as saying.

Seok declined to say whether Yoon would comply with a summons to appear for questioning on Dec 21, and said authorities needed to streamline current investigations being conducted by several agencies at once, including the prosecution, the police and the CIO, Yonhap reported.

Seok could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.