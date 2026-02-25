South Korea's birthrate, the world's lowest, rises again amid signs of easing demographic crisis

SEOUL: South Korea's birthrate rose for a second-straight year in 2025, government data showed on Wednesday (Feb 25), in a further sign that a country facing a demographic crisis for nearly a decade may be starting to turn a corner.

South Korea's total fertility rate, the average number of babies a woman is expected to have during her reproductive life, stood at 0.80 in 2025, up from 0.75 in 2024, according to preliminary data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

New births in the Asian country started to rebound in 2024 on a post-pandemic boost and supported by government policies, after eight consecutive years of declines that saw it register the world's lowest birthrate at 0.72 in 2023.

There were 5.0 new births per 1,000 people in 2025, up from 4.7 in 2024. That compared with 5.6 in China last year, 4.6 in Taiwan last year and 5.7 in Japan in 2024, where the trend remains downwards.

The pace of the rebound is faster than the government's optimistic-case projection of 0.75 in 2025 and 0.80 in 2026, which forecasts the total fertility rate to break above 1.0 per woman in 2031, Park said.

Marriages, a leading indicator of new births with a time lag of one to two years, rose 8.1 per cent in 2025, after recording the biggest-ever jump of 14.8 per cent in 2024.

"The biggest part is that marriages are increasing a lot accumulatively," Park Hyun-jung, a ministry official, told a briefing. She also noted an increase in the number of people in their 30s, when most people get married and have babies, and changes in social attitudes.

The sharpest rise in new births was in the capital, with Seoul's fertility rate at 0.63, up 8.9 per cent from 0.58 in 2024, though still the lowest across the country.

Shin Kyung-ah, a sociology professor at Hallym University, said the data needed more scrutiny because of statistical effects such as population composition changes behind the rise.

"Still, it is meaningful as an indicator suggesting positive changes, which will, at least indirectly, also help make people become more positive about having a baby," Shin said.

In a biennial government survey in 2024, 52.5 per cent of South Koreans expressed positive views about marriage, up from 50.1 per cent in 2022. The average number of children people ideally wanted to have stood at 1.89.

Last year, new births rose 6.8 per cent to 254,457, the biggest percentage rise since 2007, while deaths rose 1.3 per cent to 363,389, resulting in the population naturally shrinking for the sixth consecutive year.