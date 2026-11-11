Nine seriously injured in South Korea bus crash involving 32 vehicles

SEOUL: A public bus crashed into multiple vehicles in the Bundang district of South Korea on Wednesday (Nov 11), leaving 9 people seriously injured and 48 with minor injuries, according to the fire agency.

The bus struck the vehicles at around 7.34am (6.34am Singapore time), including some waiting at a traffic light, before crashing into a median barrier, the National Fire Agency said, citing a witness.

The accident in Bundang, in Seongnam city south of Seoul, involved 32 vehicles, including 4 buses, a truck and 27 passenger cars, according to the agency.