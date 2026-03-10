South Korea says it cannot stop US forces from redeploying weapons to Middle East

SEOUL: South Korea cannot stop Washington from redeploying some weapons stationed in the country, President Lee Jae Myung said on Tuesday (Mar 10), after reports that US Patriot missile defence systems were being sent to the conflict in the Middle East.

Reports on shifting key US military assets have sparked concern in Asia about the potential gaps in regional defences if Washington diverts ships and missiles currently used to deter military flexing by China and North Korea to other theatres.

"It appears that there is controversy recently over US Forces in Korea shipping some weapons, such as artillery batteries and air-defence weapons, out of the country," Lee said in a cabinet meeting, noting that while Seoul had expressed opposition, it was not in a position to make demands.

Lee insisted the removal of some US weapons from the country "does not hinder deterrence strategy towards North Korea", noting South Korea's defence spending and conventional capabilities far exceeded those of North Korea.

South Korea hosts a ⁠major US military presence in combined defence against nuclear-armed North Korea, with about 28,500 troops and surface-to-air defence systems, including the Patriot missile interceptors.

NORTH KOREA THREAT

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Friday the US and South Korean militaries were discussing the possible redeployment of some US Patriot missile defence systems to be used in the conflict in the Middle East.

South Korean media reported some missile batteries had been shipped out of the Osan Air Base and were likely to be redeployed to US military bases in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, though South Korean authorities have not confirmed these reports.

US Forces Korea also declined to comment on the relocation of military assets, citing operational security.