South Korean capital hit by record November snowfall: Weather agency

SEOUL: South Korea's capital was blanketed on Wednesday (Nov 27) by the heaviest November snowfall since records began over a century ago, the weather agency said.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said 16.5cm of snow fell by 7am (6am, Singapore time), compared to Seoul's previous record of 12.4cm on Nov 28, 1972.

Coincidentally being the first snow of the season in Seoul, it is the highest figure in November since the agency set up nationwide observation posts in 1907.

A heavy snow warning urged residents to "refrain from operating vehicles and engaging in outdoor activities" and to "beware of falling trees".

Such warnings are issued when snowfall accumulates to 20 cm or more within 24 hours.

As heavy snow fell nationwide, multiple accidents occurred due to vehicles sliding on icy roads, though no major injuries have been reported.

Falling trees caused power outages, affecting more than 150 households around Seoul in the morning.

Main roads were closed for maintenance, leading to severe traffic congestion, while at least 22 domestic flights were cancelled, and several others were delayed, according to the transport ministry.