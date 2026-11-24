SINGAPORE: People who report cheating in South Korea's annual national university entrance examination can receive rewards of up to 500 million won (US$370,000) per case, even if they did the cheating themselves.

The country's Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission said it would pay at least 100 million won for each tip-off that uncovers cheating, with the reward increasing by 100 million won for each additional offender identified, local media reported on Monday (Nov 23).

The maximum payout is capped at 500 million won per case, but individuals can report up to 10 cases annually, the Chosun Ilbo reported, citing a source from the commission.

“Mathematically, one person could receive up to 5 billion Korean won in annual rewards,” the source said.

Those who confess to cheating and report their accomplices will also receive the full reward, while facing reduced penalties for their own misconduct.

The commission said the identities of whistleblowers will be protected, and they can request for personal protection if threats are made to their lives or physical safety, Seoul Economic Daily reported.

The increased rewards were announced after authorities initially offered up to 100 million won for reporting cheating, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The commission is accepting reports until Jan 19 as part of a two-month campaign targeting cheating in the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), South Korea's annual university entrance examination.

The measures followed concerns over cheating involving artificial intelligence (AI) and sophisticated electronic devices, including smart glasses, miniature cameras and wireless earphones.

Just days before CSAT, the top scorer in a national tax accountant exam confessed to using a miniature camera and smartphone to achieve a near-perfect score.

The confession sent officials scrambling to roll out a slew of preventive measures - including blocking public Wi-Fi in testing areas and placing stickers over clothing buttons.