Seoul confirms North Korean defection as Pyongyang seals border

SEOUL: A suspected North Korean defector crossed the de facto western maritime border last month and is now in the South, Seoul's military said on Friday (Oct 11), days after Pyongyang said it would seal off the countries' shared border.

The North's army said this week it would "permanently shut off and block the southern border" by "completely cutting off roads and railways" connected to the South and building "strong defence structures".

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Kim Myung-soo told lawmakers on Thursday that the North's latest moves could be "intended to prevent the external leakage of internal personnel" into the South.

"Our military secured a person suspected to be from North Korea in the West Sea in mid-September and handed him over to the relevant authorities," Seoul's military told AFP.

"There have been no unusual movements from the North Korean military, and we cannot confirm any further details."

South Korea's Yonhap news agency said that the incident involved a North Korean escaping aboard a wooden boat.