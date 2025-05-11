South Korea conservative party reinstates presidential candidate

SEOUL: South Korea's former labor minister Kim Moon-soo was reinstated Saturday (May 10) as his conservative party's presidential candidate - the same day it revoked his nomination and attempted to replace him with a former prime minister.

The People Power Party (PPP) has been in turmoil since its former president Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted after he declared martial law in December.

Last week, Kim won the PPP's primary to run as its candidate in presidential elections on June 3.

But before dawn Saturday, his nomination was cancelled, and the party said it was instead nominating career bureaucrat Han Duck-soo, 75, an ex-acting president who resigned last week to launch a presidential bid, initially as an independent.

Han, also a former prime minister, and Kim had been in talks to merge their candidacies and unify the conservative base, to avoid an opposition landslide at the election, but those negotiations collapsed.