Seoul court upholds ex-president Yoon's election conviction

SEOUL: A South Korean appeals court on Wednesday (Nov 4) upheld former president Yoon Suk Yeol's 18-month suspended sentence for spreading disinformation on the campaign trail, a ruling that could force the opposition to repay nearly US$30 million.

The ruling is a largely symbolic blow for the disgraced ex-leader, who has already been sentenced to life imprisonment for insurrection.

Yoon declared martial law in December 2024, ordering troops to shut down parliament, before lawmakers defied the military to vote down the decree.

The 65-year-old was subsequently impeached and removed from office, and has since faced a slew of criminal prosecutions.

Wednesday's ruling affirmed a lower court verdict that found Yoon guilty of violating election laws by making false statements during his campaign, including lying about his ties to a shaman.

"The defendant, who had a duty to provide voters with accurate information on which to base their judgement, disseminated disinformation," the presiding judge said during the televised sentencing at the Seoul High Court.

"From the investigation stage through to the trial proceedings, the defendant has consistently resorted to excuses," the judge added.