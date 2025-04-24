South Korea's economy shrinks in first quarter as trade war hits exports

SEOUL: South Korea's economy unexpectedly contracted 0.1 per cent in the first three months of this year, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday (Apr 24), as the country reels from months of political chaos and heightened trade tensions.

US President Donald Trump's threatened 25 per cent "reciprocal" tariffs on export-dependent South Korea have rattled Asia's fourth-largest economy, sending Seoul-listed shares tumbling and pushing the currency to its weakest level since 2009.

The country is also still emerging from a political crisis triggered by former president Yoon Suk Yeol's December attempt to suspend civilian rule, which culminated in his impeachment and removal from office this month.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.1 per cent compared to the same period last year," the central bank said in a press release Thursday, adding that it fell by 0.2 per cent from the previous quarter.

"Two developments hit confidence and the economy – fallout from former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law attempt and worries about shifts in US trade policies," said Hyosung Kwon, an economist at Bloomberg Economics.

"Looking ahead, we see the economy rebounding in the second quarter of this year, helped by easing political uncertainty at home. But the recovery will likely remain fragile as elevated US tariffs weigh on external demand," Kwon added.