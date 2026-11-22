SEOUL: South Korea's education minister resigned on Sunday (Nov 22) over an AI-assisted cheating scandal that erupted ahead of the country's key college entrance exams last week.

The country has been gripped by fears of AI-assisted exam cheating since last Sunday, when the top scorer in a national tax accountant exam confessed to using a miniature camera and smartphone to achieve a near-perfect score, just four days before the crucial college entrance exam known as the Suneung.

The annual nine-hour Suneung is widely seen as a ticket to prestigious universities, well-paid jobs and even better marriage prospects in the highly competitive country.

The confession sent officials scrambling to roll out a slew of preventive measures - including blocking public Wi-Fi in testing areas and placing stickers over clothing buttons - but Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin struggled to reassure the public, particularly after remarks he made three days before the exam.

"The exam concluded without any major incidents ... However, as the minister in charge, I do not believe I am immune from public criticism that we failed to prepare adequately in advance," Choi wrote on X.

"Now that the exam is over, I take full responsibility and hereby offer my resignation," he added.