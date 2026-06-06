Logo
Logo

East Asia

South Korean protesters keep calling for re-run of election after ballot shortage
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

South Korean protesters keep calling for re-run of election after ballot shortage

The ballot shortage has prompted the resignation of the head of the National Election Commission.

South Korean protesters keep calling for re-run of election after ballot shortage

Demonstrators hold signs reading, "Rerun election", as people surround a vote-counting centre to protest a controversy over a shortage of ballot papers that disrupted voting in the local election and to call for a rerun of the election, in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 6, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

06 Jun 2026 07:13PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: Protesters outside a ballot-counting site in South Korea on Saturday (Jun 6) rallied for a second day, demanding a re-run of local elections held earlier this week.

Around 10,000 citizens were estimated to have gathered at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium as of 5.30pm local time, where votes were counted from Wednesday's elections to pick mayors and local government officials and assembly members, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing an unofficial police estimate.

Representatives at Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency were not immediately reached by Reuters to confirm the estimates.

The protests follow a ballot shortage that prevented some eligible voters from casting their ballots across the country, prompting the resignation of the head of the National Election Commission.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Fifty of 14,300 polling stations ran out of ballots, and voting was temporarily suspended at 22 polling stations due to delays in receiving supplies, according to the election commission.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said in a televised speech that the ballot shortage was intolerable and a violation of the right to vote. He demanded disbanding the election commission and an investigation by special prosecutors.

Many protesters, including conservative YouTubers, chanted slogans for an "election re-run", sang the national anthem, and waved South Korean flags, live footage from local broadcaster YTN and Yonhap News showed.

Some of them sat in front of the stadium's gates, to block officials of the National Election Commission from leaving.

The officials, who had been stuck in the stadium since Friday morning, eventually left the site on Saturday, Yonhap said.

The election commission did not immediately respond to a request on their departure.

Related:

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

South Korea election
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement