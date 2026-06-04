South Korea ruling party sweeps most seats in local elections but faces losing Seoul

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's ruling Democratic Party swept the majority of seats in local elections, early vote counts showed on Thursday (Jun 4), but looked set to lose the crucial Seoul mayoralty amid a controversy over a shortage of ballot papers.

Opposition People Power Party (PPP) incumbent Mayor Oh Se-hoon was projected to clinch a narrow victory in the capital, leading Democratic Party challenger Chong Won-o by a razor-thin margin as of 8am local time (7am, Singapore time).

National Election Commission (NEC) tallies at the same time showed Democratic Party candidates winning Busan and leading in 12 of 16 mayoral and provincial contests nationwide, though counting was still underway in some regions.

The loss of Seoul, South Korea’s largest city and top political prize, would deliver a symbolic blow to Lee despite his party’s broader gains, complicating what had been expected to be a sweeping endorsement of his first year in office.

Analysts said control of the capital carries outsized political weight, and the result could temper the ruling party’s claim of a decisive national mandate even if it secures a majority of local governments.

Even so, the Democratic Party’s overall performance suggests Lee retains significant nationwide support, buoyed by robust export growth due to an AI chip boom and an accompanying stock market rally that has helped underpin strong approval ratings.