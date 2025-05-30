South Koreans vote early in record numbers in poll triggered by martial law

SEOUL: South Koreans queued in long lines in record numbers to choose their next president on Friday (May 30), the second day of early voting in a poll triggered by ex-leader Yoon Suk Yeol's disastrous martial law declaration.

The country is battling to draw a line under months of political turmoil sparked by Yoon's suspension of civilian rule, for which he was impeached and stripped of office.

Since then, the Asian democracy has been led by a revolving door of lame duck acting presidents as its export-driven economy grapples with trade turmoil abroad and sluggish demand at home.

All major polls have placed liberal Lee Jae-myung as the clear front-runner in the presidential race, with a recent Gallup survey showing 49 per cent of respondents viewed him as the best candidate.

Trailing behind him is conservative ex-labour minister Kim Moon-soo of the ruling People Power Party - Yoon's former party - at 35 per cent.

While election day is set for Jun 3, those who want to vote early are allowed to do so on Thursday and Friday.

As of 8am on Friday, a record 21 per cent had voted out of 44.4 million registered voters, Seoul's National Election Commission said.

Overseas voting in particular reached a historic high, with four out of five of the 1.97 million eligible voters casting their ballots last week.