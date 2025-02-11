Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

East Asia

South Korean teacher admits to stabbing girl to death, police say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

South Korean teacher admits to stabbing girl to death, police say

South Korean teacher admits to stabbing girl to death, police say

A silhouette of a hand holding a knife. (File photo: iStock/bymuratdeniz)

11 Feb 2025 11:14AM (Updated: 11 Feb 2025 11:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: A teacher at a South Korean elementary school has admitted to stabbing a seven-year-old girl who was found in cardiac arrest and later died in hospital, a police official said on Tuesday (Feb 11).

The female teacher, who is being treated for self-inflicted wounds in hospital, has not yet been arrested, said the official, as police were still investigating Monday's stabbing.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok offered deep condolences during a Cabinet meeting over the child's death and ordered the education ministry and the authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident at the school in the city of Daejeon.

The girl was a student at the school where the teacher worked, though police had not established a personal relationship between the two so far, according to the police official.

The girl was discovered by her grandmother, an official at the Daejeon Metropolitan Office of Education said during a media briefing on Tuesday. She was found with stab wounds in the neck and face, a local fire department official told Reuters on Monday, and later died in hospital.

The female teacher had taken a leave of absence for medical reasons before prematurely returning to work late last year, the education office official told the briefing. 

Source: Reuters/dy

Related Topics

South Korea stabbing crime
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement